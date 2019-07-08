Family members are asking for any information on a Moorcroft man last seen early Saturday evening in Gering, Nebraska.
Chance Englebert, 25, was visiting family with his wife and new baby when he went out for a walk around 7 p.m. westbound on O Street in Gering and didn’t return, according to a news report from KNEB radio.
Attempts to reach him by cellphone or track him by credit card use have been unsuccessful. Friends also have driven around the area looking for him without success. Family members say it’s completely unlike him not to respond or to leave without telling anyone, according to the radio station.
Engelbert is described as about 5-foot 9-inches tall with a medium build, sun-lightened brown hair, mustache and goatee. When last seen, he was wearing a short sleeve Wrangler shirt, jeans, old-school Ropers, and a black-and-white trucker cap.
The Gering Police Department is investigating, so anyone with information on or the location of Engelbert is asked to contact the Gering Police at 308-436-5088 or to contact local authorities if he may have returned to Crook or Campbell counties, where he had worked.
