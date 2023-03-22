Anyone wanting to cheer on the sidelines of the Gillette Mustangs arena football game Saturday can do so after attending a clinic from 5-6:30 p.m Friday at 620 Hwy. 14-16, Suite R.
The clinic is hosted by the GPX All Star Cheerleading and is for ages 3-18 years old. The clinic costs $25 and includes a bow.
