Cheer clinic
Mustangs fans and cheerleaders cheer on the defense in 2022 during a game against Rapid City in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. Youth wanting to cheer on the sidelines of the Mustangs' first home game can attend a GPX All Star Cheerleading clinic Friday.

 News Record File Photo

Anyone wanting to cheer on the sidelines of the Gillette Mustangs arena football game Saturday can do so after attending a clinic from 5-6:30 p.m Friday at 620 Hwy. 14-16, Suite R.

The clinic is hosted by the GPX All Star Cheerleading and is for ages 3-18 years old. The clinic costs $25 and includes a bow.

