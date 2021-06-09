Denison Cano of North Star Amusements out of Bridger, Montana attaches chains for swinging chair ride "Yoyo" at the Campbell County Aquatic Center parking lot Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the carnival's Wednesday opening.
July Sinclair rotates a carousel by hand while attaching decorations at the Campbell County Aquatic Center parking lot Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the carnival's Wednesday opening. The annual carnival is sponsored by the Gillette Roughriders Legion Baseball team.
As the intense afternoon heat radiated off the asphalt, North Star Amusement employee's remained in good spirits Tuesday as they wrenched carnival rides together, prepared food carts and set up up the midway with an assortment of games and prizes.
The annual carnival, which opens at 4 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Campbell County Aquatic Center, is hosted by the Gillette Roughriders American Legion baseball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.