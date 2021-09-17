No charges will be filed against two subjects that eluded law enforcement during a chase early Friday morning.
That's because these subjects were of the hoofed variety.
At about 3 a.m. Friday, police officers were trying to track down two horses that were running around at Lasting Legacy Park. They waved down a passing deputy and asked if he had a lasso.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said most deputies don't carry a lasso around with them, but this deputy did. The deputy and the officers tried to capture the horses without hurting them.
The horses got onto Eighth Street and headed west, with law enforcement in hot pursuit.
The horses evaded capture despite the deputy's lasso, and they ended up in a field north of Stocktrail Elementary School, Matheny said.
Law enforcement decided to leave the horses in the field and deal with them during daylight hours.
