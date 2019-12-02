The U.S. Census Bureau increased pay rates across the country Sunday for the many positions available to conduct the census, which begins 120 days from now.
The positions, which include census takers, recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors and field supervisors, include flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located. The rate in Campbell County is $17 an hour.
