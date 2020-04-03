Gov. Mark Gordon has extended orders closing schools, public places and most nonessential businesses and services through April 30.
“The decision to extend these orders was made to save lives and keep people at home,” Gordon said in a press release. “We are seeing community transmission of COVID-19 occur around the state and we will continue to see more confirmed cases in the weeks to come. This action will help lower the rate of transmission and protect both our health care system and the health care workers we all rely on.”
Gatherings of 10 or more people in a single room or confined space, including outdoors, are included in the order. Food establishments can continue to provide delivery, but any carry-out service must happen curbside and not at or in the restaurant.
He also has implemented severe restrictions on people coming into Wyoming to discourage travel from other states or countries.
Gordon’s new directive requires anyone coming to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related reason to “immediately self-quarantine for 14 days,” according to the press release. If a visit is fewer than 14 days, the person “must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit.”
“We know that travel from another state or country is a source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming," Gordon said. “Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural health care facilities.”
Gordon is holding a press briefing at 3 p.m. to discuss his new orders and this story will be updated.
