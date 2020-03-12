Now that Wyoming has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and has seen varied levels of response around the state, the risk to residents “remains low.”
That was one of the messages Gov. Mark Gordon conveyed during a Thursday afternoon press conference from Cheyenne to update how the Cowboy State is responding to the virus, which has spread to 42 states and the District of Columbia.
“Wyoming has had its first confirmed case of coronavirus,” he said, referring to a Sheridan County woman whose diagnosis was confirmed Wednesday night. “This was not unexpected and we have been preparing for this eventuality for some time now.”
The state is establishing a unified command center to coordinate efforts between state agencies and local communities, he said. That includes the state Departments of Health, Education and Homeland Security.
Gordon also said that, while the risk to Wyoming residents from COVID-19 is low, he’s encouraging communities to think twice about going forward with events that would include 250 or more people.
“With an overabundance of caution, I am recommending we consider carefully whether large community gatherings and events with more than 250 people should happen,” Gordon said, adding he prefers those to be local decisions and not made at the state level.
Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, both asked county public health offices to inform the command center about those decisions to cancel events, like when the Natrona County Department of Public Health canceled the class 3A/4A State Basketball Championships that were slated to begin today and run through Saturday.
“As decisions like today’s basketball tournament are made, that that be communicated with our offices,” Gordon said. “That way we can respond … appropriately.”
Harrist added that the state DOH was “not involved” in canceling the tournament.
Still only 1 case
The state has received “hundreds” of COVID-19 test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Harrist said, adding that so far, 16 tests in Wyoming have come back negative and one positive.
Wyoming also will get $4.5 million from the CDC within the next 30 days that can be used for many expenses related to responding to the virus.
Education
Gordon also reiterated news released earlier Thursday that the University of Wyoming is extending its spring break by a week through March 29. That will give university faculty more time to plan for other alternatives like having online-only classes, if necessary.
As for the state’s community colleges, they’re deciding for themselves how to move forward, the governor said.
“Our community colleges are working with their crisis management teams in their communities and considering their own measures,” he said.
While the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which oversees Sheridan and Gillette colleges, hasn’t made a determination about extending spring break, it has identified a student and teacher from Sheridan College who are in a 14-day quarantine.
Use common sense
Although there is no vaccine or prophylactic drugs for COVID-19, Harrist said the best preventative measures people can do are basic, like washing hands for at least 20 seconds and stay home and away from others if you’re not feeling well.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of those simple, everyday actions,” she said.
Gordon said he got some good advice on making sure his hands are properly washed.
“My wife tells me you are supposed to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to yourself twice while washing your hands,” he said.
And while he acknowledges some residents are overreacting to the potential for contracting the virus, the overall danger is minimal. The virus is typically mild for youth and middle-aged people who are in good health, he said.
Older people with more stressed immune systems are at a greater danger from COVID-19, Gordon said, adding that exercising caution is as much about protecting those people as it is yourselves.
“The most vulnerable citizens in our state deserve our commitment,” he said.
The state recommends families be “two-week ready,” which means having enough food and supplies at home to last a couple of weeks without going to the store.
The run on local retail stores and cleaning them out of hand sanitizer, paper products, baby food and other necessities isn’t necessary, Gordon said.
“Being two-weeks ready does not mean you need to stock up on a year’s supply of toilet paper,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.