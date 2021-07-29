This aerial photo shows how the fireline of the Deer Creek 2 fire in Campbell County was encroaching on a road about 35 miles northwest of Gillette. The fire had burned 5,000 acres and was 15% contained as of Wednesday evening.
The Deer Creek 2 fire has grown to 5,000 acres as of Thursday morning.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning’s rain has helped firefighters some, but the fire containment remain low. It was at 15% as of Wednesday night, said Melanie Wilmer, spokesperson for the incident management team assigned to the fire.
