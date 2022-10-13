The city of Gillette will look to help cover the cost of opioid disposal bags for the Campbell County Health emergency department to provide to patients with their drug prescriptions.
Tuesday night, Dr. Scott Diering, an emergency medicine physician with CCH, approached the City Council to ask for help replenishing the emergency department supply of opioid disposal bags given to patients with each drug prescription.
