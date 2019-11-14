Joel and Victoria Osteen will be at Cam-plex at 7 p.m. Friday for a Night of Hope.
Joel Osteen is a pastor, televangelist and author from Houston, Texas. Osteen’s televised sermons are seen by more than 7 million viewers weekly and more than 20 million monthly in more than 100 countries.
