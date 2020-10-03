A local Circuit Court judge is a finalist for an upcoming vacancy in District Court.
Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips is one of three finalists to replace District Court Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan, who will retire Dec. 25. The Wyoming Constitution requires district judges to retire at age 70, which Deegan will be this Christmas.
