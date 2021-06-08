Five new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, increasing the virus-related death toll to 725 in the Cowboy State since the pandemic began.
Three of the newly counted deaths were in Laramie County and the other two involved residents of Teton County, all of whom died in May, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Despite an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a new case count that rivals the highest in the state, Campbell County has not added a COVID-19 related death to its tally since near the end of March.
There have been 60 Campbell County deaths so far related to COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county added seven new confirmed cases Tuesday, bumping its active cases to 46, an increase of one from the previous day.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,361 (as of June 7)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (as of June 7)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 922
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 531
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 98
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,562
- Number of active cases: 46
- Recoveries: 4,985
- Recoveries in past seven days: 56
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 50
- Number of probables: 9,626
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 709
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,218
- Number of active cases: 463
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 725
- Hospitalizations today: 51
