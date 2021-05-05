Three more deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 710 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The three new deaths involved residents of Albany, Sweetwater and Uinta counties and all three had health conditions putting them at greater risk of coronavirus complications and serious illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
After recording nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, Campbell County added another 10 new cases Monday and one more on Tuesday.
Still, with a nearly equal number of recovered cases coming in the same stretch, the county’s active case count has remained fairly stable, with 15 active cases as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,324 (as of May 3)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,131 (as of May 3)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 793
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 511
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 22
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,332
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,768
- Recoveries in past seven days: 24
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of May 3)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 52
- Number of probables: 9,091
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 377
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,276
- Number of active cases: 459
- New deaths: 3
- Overall deaths: 710
- Hospitalizations today: 37 (as of May 3)
