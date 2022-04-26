AVA Community Art Center will continue its open art nights with a life drawing session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The class is free for AVA members and pay-what-you-can for non-members. It is a drop-in session so registration is not required. Attendees should bring their own art supplies or rent supplies at AVA.
