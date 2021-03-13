A third COVID-19 vaccine was introduced to Campbell County this week when Campbell County Health began administering the recently approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine through its clinics Thursday.
With the additional vaccine in hand and the resources of the county’s health care system helping out, the options for Campbell County residents have broadened.
Campbell County Public Health received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its first shipment, but it does not know when the next shipment will come or how much to expect, said Ivy McGowan, Public Health response coordinator.
But if the CCH clinics run smoothly, she expects Public Health will continue to hand over the Johnson & Johnson doses for it to administer going forward.
If that plan sticks, there will be multiple vaccination options in Campbell County.
Public Health continues to run clinics Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at its main office and the Gillette Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies also offer the vaccine by appointment, with the CCH clinics rounding out the public vaccine options.
McGowan said the separate clinics allow each to offer just one brand of the vaccine, making organization easier and minimizing potential waste.
“It was good that we were going to be able to coordinate that with (CCH),” McGowan said. “Having two different vaccines with different requirements can be challenging.”
Public Health does not expect to receive more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, so it will be operating with Moderna for its in-house clinics and Johnson & Johnson for the CCH clinics.
With multiple vaccines in the county, each with slight differences, McGowan recommends people get whichever becomes available to them.
“From a Public Health perspective, we’re not advocating for one or the other. The important thing is that people get it,” she said.
The new vaccine
The most obvious difference between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the others approved in the United States is the number of doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one shot, while both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, spaced three to four weeks apart, for maximum effectiveness.
“The pro is definitely it’s a single shot, so it’s much easier to manage the one time, get it done,” said Robert Quintana, director of pharmacy for CCH.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be about 67% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 infections and as high as 85% effective in defending against severe infections 28 days after vaccination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Quintana said that the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is higher than some of the flu vaccine that comes out year-to-year. But beyond the number attached to it, he emphasized that its studies showed a more significant decrease in severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
“Where does that lead to going back to a normal life? I think it goes a long way,” Quintana said.
Finding variants
The U.K. variant of COVID-19 was first found in Campbell County in February. Since then, no other variants have been detected in the county, but more have emerged in the state.
It was announced earlier this week that a positive COVID-19 sample from Teton County, from January 2021, was found to be of the South African variant, Teton County Health Department said in a press release. The first of the U.K. variant in Wyoming was found in Teton County earlier this year and as of this week, eight separate infections of it have been confirmed there.
Genetic sequencing is performed on positive COVID-19 test samples to determine possible variants, but that sequencing is not done for all samples, making it difficult to gauge exactly how prevalent they may be.
More research is still being done on the effects of each variant, including whether they spread more quickly, are more deadly and can still be defended against by the approved COVID-19 vaccines.
“It’s still fairly effective against even some of the variants,” Quintana said about the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
McGowan echoed that sentiment. While more research is underway, early signs indicate that the vaccine is effective against variants as well, but to what degree is still being studied.
“It’s still not really clear as to whether or not the various vaccines that are available, how effective they are against those variants,” McGowan said. “The early studies are showing positive responses, but there’s still a lot that’s unknown.”
Looking ahead
With the steady supply of vaccine filtering down to the county through the federal and state governments, it appears more and more likely that those who want a vaccine in Campbell County will be able to get one by summer.
“If the government can keep the supply chain going, we can do that,” Quintana said.
Public Health hopes to immunize 70% of the community to approach herd immunity, but McGowan said 80% would be more ideal.
“That will all depend on how much of our public decides to make the choice to get the vaccine,” she said. “For now, we’re still seeing that demand. Currently, we have enough vaccine to continue meeting that need.”
The number of cases have stayed low in the county and state lately. With restrictions being lifted — including the announced removal of the statewide mask mandate beginning Tuesday — and more of the population becoming vaccinated, something close to normalcy is beginning to materialize.
“The bottom line is, we’re making great progress and our numbers have looked good for a couple of months,” McGowan said. “We’ve been trending in really positive territory. We want to keep that up and that means people still need to exercise some caution.”
