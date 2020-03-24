The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the state of Wyoming is at 29, up from 26 Monday morning. Natrona County’s second case announced Tuesday morning brings the count to 29.
Of the 532 samples that have been tested at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, 24 have come back positive, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said during a press conference Monday. The other positive tests were reported by private labs.
The state’s ability to conduct testing has dramatically improved and now can perform 100 tests per day, compared to just two a day at the start of the pandemic. The Department of Health has supplies to perform up to 1,300 tests per day, but only has the manpower and time to perform 100.
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist called the testing systems a “crucial” tool, but she and Gordon cautioned that the numbers likely don’t indicate the actual statewide spread.
“The number of confirmed cases is not an accurate indicator. There are likely more people positive,” Gordon said.
Gordon urged the state’s residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines of limiting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer and also hinted that “additional statewide issues could be ordered” in the coming days.
That won’t extend to a shelter-in-place order, though. Gordon said he doesn’t believe that is necessary at this time and may not be overall for Wyoming. He hopes the state can be one a nation leader in preventing spread and with it, the chance of a shelter-in-place order.
One of the most important preventive measures is social distancing (keeping 6 feet between yourself and others), which will be “absolutely critical” when it is possible, Gordon said. Cutting down on travel also was an advisement from the governor.
The main way the virus is spread is through “respiratory droplets,” Harrist said. If someone is infected and within 6 feet of another person, “You can easily spread the disease,” she said.
If symptoms begin to show, Harrist said the first step is to call your health care provider — not 911 — and don’t walk in at the emergency room.
Patient priority now is the severely sick, the elderly, people who have been in close contact with someone infected and health care workers. If someone is not severely sick, Gordon and Harrist urged them to stay isolated at home.
Preventing health care providers and hospitals from getting overwhelmed is one of the state’s biggest focuses, Gordon said. Some first responders and health care workers are already self-isolating after showing symptoms.
“We must be honest about the enormity of the public health challenge and be ready to respond to it,” Gordon said.
The health care providers will get some relief Tuesday from the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment. The state has received a shipment from the national stockpile, which will be distributed to counties and tribal nations. Gordon said.
The state also is getting some help from Wyoming distilleries, which have been re-purposing facilities and employees to produce sanitizers. Gordon said he would help free up money to distribute the sanitizer.
“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in a week and I’m confident that we as a state can continue to come up with creative solutions,” said Gordon, who also lauded school districts for constructing plans to provide meals to students.
“It’s amazing to me that in about a week and a half time, we’ve come so far,” he said. “We as a state have moved quickly and aggressively.”
While Gordon was pleased with how the state has responded thus far, he also warned that “this isn’t going to be over in two weeks” and that the it’s “not a situation that will remedy itself quickly.”
“This is a battle. This is a war. As we address this war, we will be victorious if we fight it together,” Gordon said. “I thank every Wyoming citizen for stepping up.”
Other notes:
- The WY-TOPP assessment tests have been canceled and the state is trying to move back the ACT testing date.
- State has approved small business emergency loans in all counties.
- The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has increased its staffing with state and federal assistance.
- News about unemployment will be released “in the days to come,” Gordon said.
- Almost all utility companies in the state have discontinued their notices for service shutoff, Gordon said.
