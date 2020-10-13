Campbell County families can bring their little ones to watch a screening of Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at the Campbell County Public Library from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday.
“Coco” is about a boy’s dream of becoming a musician despite a family ban on music. He later learns that a distant relative used to be a legendary singer.
