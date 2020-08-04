Gillette will learn about magic during a five-day workshop at Cam-plex. AJ’s Magic Camp will run Aug. 10-14 in the Heritage Center green room.
Students will learn magic from dinner table tricks to big stage illusions and also will discover the secrets to becoming a true magician. Each lesson will reveal important life skills to help build confidence and communication.
