After a quicker-than-expected trial, U.S. House prosecutors and attorneys for former President Donald Trump delivered empassioned closing arguments Saturday afternoon, followed by a quick vote.
The 57-43 final vote in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capital. With a two-thirds margin required to impeach, the vote was 10 votes shy of the threshold to find him guilty.
Both Wyoming Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis voted not guilty.
Visit the Gillette News Record for more on this story as it's available.
