Saturday was an important day for Eric Seeman. After nearly an entire spring season of trimming bushes around his home in preparation for the summer season, he accumulated quite a stockpile of tangled branches cluttering up his yard.
With the city's Yard Waste Facility closed down and curbside pickup temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no choice but to let the brush pile grow. The facility reopened Friday to a welcome response from the community.
Over the weekend, 394 customers showed up to drop-off items at the facility, according to the city. On Monday, the city's curbside yard waste pickup service also resumed.
It is difficult to estimate how much yard waste wasn't brought in during April when the facility was closed because of COVID-19 because some people had held on to their yard waste while others did not, city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
"I just didn't have anywhere to put them," said Seeman as he dropped off a load of yard waste at the facility.
He was there bright and early at 8 a.m., then returned about an hour later with a second load and expected two more visits before the facility closed for the day.
"We're thrilled they finally opened," he said.
Seeman wasn't alone. Jim Nedved also had piles of yard trimmings laying around for quite some time this spring. He also was eager to load up his truck bed with compost from the facility to help with raising his garden.
Larry Haselwood cruised up to the Yard Waste Facility in style shortly thereafter. Behind the wheel of his 1968 Dodge pickup nicknamed "Old Gold," Haselwood said he was happy to see the facility open again, but worried he may have gotten carried away when trimming his lilac bushes.
"They were getting pretty wild," he said. "I don't know if I trimmed them or devastated them. I'm just glad it's open."
Last fall, Robert Glover's yard was cluttered with a dead tree that had been struck by lightning. He was happy to pull up to the facility Saturday morning with Chris Deaton to unload the tree and see the cottonwood gone for good.
"I'm very, very happy," Glover said of the facility opening again. "This has been laying in my back yard all winter."
The city is not concerned about the availability of compost made from the yard waste, Palazzari said.
