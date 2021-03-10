A 22-year-old man who showed up at Campbell County Memorial Hospital with multiple knife wounds Tuesday afternoon told Gillette police he had escaped a mugging.
The man told police that he was on the 300 block of South Brooks Avenue when another man approached him and demanded he hand over his money. When he refused to give up his money, he said the assailant attacked him, stabbing and cutting him multiple times, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn.
During the attack, the 22-year-old claimed that he managed to escape the attacker and ran to a nearby neighbor who drove him to the hospital for treatment.
“We were able to find the blood trail leading to the place where he got a ride,” Dearcorn said.
The victim was stabbed in the left buttock and suffered cuts to his left palm and left thumb, Dearcorn said. After he was treated and released by the hospital, officers arrested the 22-year-old on an outstanding Campbell County warrant.
Dearcorn declined to comment on any possible suspects because the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.