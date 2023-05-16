Last month, Campbell County School District students showed off their artistic talent at the Wyoming High School Art Symposium in Casper.
Between Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools, students won more than 150 blue ribbons.
A number of CCHS students also earned scholarships and awards for their works.
CCHS senior Yelitza Torres won one of six Wyoming Secondary Arts Educators scholarships awarded to seniors across the state. She also received a University of Wyoming Art Department portfolio scholarship, along with classmate Lauran Collins, and a full tuition room and board art department scholarship.
Two CCHS students — Columbus Engel and Justin Gibson — were awarded a 2D Congressional Art Award given to 25 works out of 3,000. Engel was given the award for two pieces.
Three CCHS students — Collins, Jayden Levallie and Ethan Israelsen — won a 3D Artistic Discovery Art Award, given to 25 works out of 2,000.
Engel and Levallie also won a First Lady’s Award that’s chosen by Jennie Gordon, and the pieces will be displayed in the governor’s mansion.
TBHS students also won various awards from the judges.
Trinity Carbary received three scholarships — the Friends of Campbell County Art Teachers, another of the WSAE scholarships, and a tuition award from Sheridan College. Tasha Weber also received an award for Sheridan College.
Lexus Lehto earned a 3D congressional award, while Tierra Tachick and Ashlynn Pickens each earned 2D congressional awards.
CCHS winners
- Lauran Collins, 11 ribbons
- Columbus Engel, 7
- Ainsley Hokanson, 5
- Esa Parkinson, 4
- Justin Gibson, 4
- Lisa Rasmussen, 4
- Yelitza Torres, 3
- Ethan Israelsen, 3
- Lauren Lynde, 2
- Jayden Lavallie, 2
- Lizzy Varney, 2
- Marlee Fager, 2
- Grace Pridgeon, 2
- Connor Murray, 2
- Sierra Miller, 2
- Kaylee McKee, 2
- Caitlynn Bloxom, 2
- Anna Kanagy, 1
- Mayte Olivera, 1
- Aubrey Jones, 1
- Nally Cordon, 1
- Adreliana Brodie, 1
- Natalie Hansen, 1
- Cylee Little, 1
- Katrina Thompson, 1
- Abril Paz, 1
- Raqelle Young, 1
- Hallie Hanson, 1
- Chloe Jones, 1
- Chance McKee, 1
- Keaton Benton, 1
- Raylin Roberts, 1
- Cameron Morgan, 1
- Serenity Greenway, 1
- EJ Hollcroft, 1
- Brayden Rech, 1
- Zara Zimmerman, 1
- Mason Newlin, 1
- Dainaka Hervell, 1
- Alec Donham, 1
- Michael Biggs, 1
- Jordan Rush, 1
- Avery Gray, 1
- Alyssa Henderson, 1
- Cami Curtis, 1
- Onna Castellanos, 1
TBHS winners
- Shantel Smith, 8 ribbons
- Trinity Carbary, 8
- Amelie Springer, 7
- Tierra Tachick, 6
- Lexus Lehto, 5
- Tylee Sauer, 4
- Emma Locken, 4
- Connor Hieb, 2
- Mercedes Paul, 2
- Ashlynn Pickens, 2
- Tasha Weber, 2
- Fern Birdsbill, 2
- Presley Schomer, 2
- Tegyn Gould, 2
- Caprice Hussey, 2
- Kailynne Fitzpatrick, 2
- Jazlynn Trolla, 2
- Hailey Westbrook, 2
- Ella Partlow, 1
- Alyssa Ahlers, 1
- Lily Bounden, 1
- Adelynn Mathews, 1
- Jazlynn Trolla, 1
- Natalie Clonch, 1
- Ethan Nichols, 1
- Kyie Worthington, 1
- Attie Westbrook, 1
- Bodie Williams, 1
- Peiytyn Williams, 1
- Katelyn Reimers, 1
- Ezra Cruise, 1
