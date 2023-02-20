The city of Gillette is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency as of 10:15 a.m. Monday, meaning vehicles are not allowed to be parked on streets deemed emergency snow routes.
Parked vehicles must be moved from those roads by 2:15 p.m. Monday or may be towed at the owner’s expense, according to a city press release.
The following roads are emergency snow routes:
- Sixth Street from Burma Avenue to Gillette Avenue
- Fourth Street from 4J Road to Gurley Avenue
- Gurley Avenue from 12th Street to Fourth Street
- 4J Road from Second Street to Eighth Street
- Brooks Avenue from Second Street to Warlow Drive
- Ninth Street from Butler-Spaeth Road to Highway 59
- Foothills Boulevard from Highway 14-16 to Echeta Road
- Seventh Street from Highway 59 to 4J Road
Northern Campbell County is under a winter weather advisory Monday that will turn into a winter storm warning Tuesday, as 8-14 inches of snow could fall this week from a snowstorm expected to enter the region Monday night, according to advisories from the National Weather Service Office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The winter storm advisory begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. and runs through Wednesday night.
