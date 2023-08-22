HOUSE FIRE
1600 BLOCK MONTE VISTA LANE: Three pets were rescued from a house fire Monday afternoon when firefighters responded to a two-story home with extensive fire on the outside, extending into the attic space and an adjacent home. The fire was placed under control in a little more than an hour. Four chiefs and 16 firefighters responded to the fire, and they rescued two dogs and one cat from the home. No firefighters or residents were hurt. The fire department was helped on scene by the Gillette Police Department, Campbell County Health EMS, City of Gillette Electrical Services, Black Hills Energy and the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
TRAFFIC CRASH
BITTER CREEK ROAD: A 73-year-old woman was not hurt after hitting an elk Monday night. She was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra near Recluse when she collided with the animal, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Air bags deployed, but the woman was fine. The elk was severely injured, leading a deputy to kill it. A state crash report was completed. Damage to the vehicle was more than $1,000 and it had to be towed from the scene. An ambulance that was responding to the crash hit a deer on Highway 14-16 but did not receive any damage. Deputies were unable to locate the deer.
HIGHWAY 59 AND COUNTRY CLUB ROAD: A 19-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. He was driving an orange 2017 Dodge Challenger north on Highway 59 and he stopped at a red light. Ahead of him, there was a 2009 Ford F-150 also stopped at the red light. When the light turned green, the 19-year-old lifted his foot off of the brake, but the truck had not begun to accelerate, and the two collided. No one was hurt and damage is more than $1,000. The 19-year-old was ticketed for improper lookout, Police Capt. Kelly Alger said.
THEFT
500 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 45-year-old man reported Monday night that eight sets of earbuds, valued at $500, had been stolen from his home. He later changed the total to 12 sets of earbuds, worth $1,200. He also believed his iPhone, valued at $600, had been taken as well. He believes one of his roommates, a 27-year-old man, stole the items. Police spoke with two other roommates, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who said the 45-year-old had lost his phone several weeks ago, and that it was not stolen, Alger said. They also searched the home and found eight sets of earbuds, but there still are potentially four sets still missing. Police have not yet contacted the 27-year-old. The investigation continues.
CAMPBELL COUNTY HEALTH: A 52-year-old man reported that on Aug. 2, prescriptions for Gabapentin and Remeron were filled by a doctor with Behavioral Health Services. Based on post office tracking, the medication was delivered to a PO box for the hospital. The man checked with the hospital, who said it had not received the package. No suspects have been identified, and the investigation continues, Alger said.
ELUDING
800 BLOCK MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE: A 41-year-old woman was arrested for eluding after avoiding a traffic stop Monday night. She was driving a 2008 Ford F-150, and officers tried to stop her for not having a rear license plate light. She continued driving and officers discontinued the traffic stop but continued to follow her. She pulled into Mountain View Drive, where officers saw her get out of the truck and run into an apartment. The owner allowed officers to search for the woman, and they found her hiding in a closet. She was on parole and had a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested for eluding and also ticketed for driving under suspension. Her parole officer was contacted.
DRUGS
BROOKS AVENUE AND WARLOW DRIVE: A 51-year-old woman was arrested for possession of meth Monday afternoon. She was driving a gold Chevy Impala and was stopped for having no registration and a cracked front windshield. A drug dog indicated on the car, and a pipe with less than 0.1 grams of meth was found in her purse. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
THREATS
300 BLOCK COTTONWOOD LANE: A 20-year-old woman accused her cousin of threatening to slash her tires. She told police Monday afternoon that her cousin, a 21-year-old woman, threatened to slash her tires over phone calls and text messages. The 21-year-old is dating the 20-year-old’s ex-partner, Alger said, and she made the threats because she believed that there is something going on between the 20-year-old and the ex. The 20-year-old claimed her cousin has slashed tires in the past and wanted a report generated in case her cousin follows through on the threats. Police have not yet contacted the 21-year-old. The investigation continues.
INTOXICATION
FIRESIDE LOUNGE: A 72-year-old man was arrested for intoxication just after midnight Tuesday morning. Police were called to the bar for a report of the man causing a disturbance and threatening other customers, Alger said. They found the man, who was drunk and extremely aggressive toward officers, yelling profane statements. He was arrested for intoxication, and while being searched, officers found marijuana on him, so he also was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
1000 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 27-year-old woman reported that some time between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, an unknown person broke a sliding glass door. She told police she found a small rock lying nearby that she believed was used to break the door, but when she tried to show the rock to officers she could not find it, Alger said. There are no suspects, and estimated damage is less than $1,000.
