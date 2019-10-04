Bernie Miller, left, and Diane Follensbee hang quilts Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s 37th annual North East Wyoming Quilt Show at the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. Organizers expect 300 or more quilts will be displayed.
Bernie Miller, left, and Diane Follensbee hang quilts Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s 37th annual North East Wyoming Quilt Show at the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. Organizers expect 300 or more quilts will be displayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.