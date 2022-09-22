Campbell County School Board candidates Jerry Means, from left, Angela Raber, Rodger Solomon and Rollo Williams participate in a candidate forum held Wednesday by the League of Women Voters at City Hall in Gillette.
Campbell County School Board candidates Mary Brunner, Bob Jordan,Mark Gilbertson, Tim Hallinan and Jessica Martinez talk after participating in a candidate forum held Wednesday by the League of Women Voters at City Hall in Gillette.
The impending general election will feature new names on the ballot, many of which have entered the race for the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees.
Wednesday evening, nine of the 14 candidates running for the three open school board seats broached the topics of bullying, the nation and statewide teacher shortage and the continuing difficulty of financing schools in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.
