A 32-year-old Gillette man was arrested for a number of charges, including interference, eluding and allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol after running from Gillette police officers late Sunday night.
The Gillette Police Department was dispatched to the Sundance Lounge for a report of an intoxicated man. David Lundell reportedly attempted to fight someone inside the bar but before officers arrived, he left through the back door and got inside a blue Chrysler.
