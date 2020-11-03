In a close contest Tuesday night, Billy Montgomery beat Mark Junek to hold his Ward 2 seat on the Gillette City Council.
The unofficial final vote gives Montgomery 2,051 votes to Junek’s 1,771.
“I feel pretty good,” Montgomery said. “The people put me back in for another term.”
Montgomery, 69, was first appointed to the council in 2015 and was reelected to a full term in Ward 2 in 2016. During his tenure, he has served as City Council president and has been on several boards.
“It was tough with COVID and everything going on,” he said about running for election in 2020. Campaigning was "a lot different than the other times, not going door to door like I did (previously) and really not getting out and meeting people.”
The new City Council term Montgomery won, beginning in January, is for four years.
It was the first time running for an elected position for Junek, 63, a retired Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad locomotive engineer.
Montgomery and Junek worked together at the same company for about 20 years, Montgomery said.
Junek was one of four City Council candidates who won enough write-in votes in the August primary election to make it onto the General Election ballot.
With the recent decision to shift council meetings to video as the county and state has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and two council members were recently quarantined, Montgomery said the near future for the council may be hard to predict.
“I don’t have any real agenda,” Montgomery said. “I just want to keep Gillette going strong, that’s what I really want to do.”
