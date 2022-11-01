All whiskey lovers are invited to the “Grit and Gather” whiskey experience beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Sky Venue.
The evening will include more than 80 different kinds of whiskey in booths throughout both floors of the venue. The Railyard has created a top-tier menu and people can also enjoy an on-site bar by Grinners and a smoked cocktail room, live music and upper and lower cigar patios.
