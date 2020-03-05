The From Me To You March Swap dates are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Gillette, 2000 W. Lakeway Road.
It’s are open for everyone, but intended for those who might need a little assistance this season. Donations are accepted at the church parking lot any time.
