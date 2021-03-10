Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday, part of nine newly added deaths in Wyoming.
One of the Campbell County deaths was of an older woman who died in late January. She was hospitalized and a resident of a local long-term care facility with pre-existing conditions that put her at an increased risk of virus-related complications, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The other death was an older adult man who died in early March. The state department of health said it was unclear whether he had health conditions that put him at increased risk.
The two new deaths were the first COVID-19 deaths recorded in Campbell County since Feb. 9.
There have now been 59 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County since the pandemic began and a total of 691 coronavirus-related deaths statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 6,422
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,762 (74.15% as of March 8)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,062
- Second vaccine doses administered: 2,451 (60.34% as of March 8)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 481
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 16
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,209
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,617
- Recoveries in past seven days: 20
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 44
- Number of probables: 8,421
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 361
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,551
- Number of active cases: 454
- New deaths: 9
- Overall deaths: 691
- Hospitalizations today: 24
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,997 (1,300)
Natrona: 5,791 (1,960)
Campbell: 4,209 (481)
Fremont: 4,137 (789)
Sweetwater: 3,712 (147)
Albany: 3,535 (385)
Sheridan: 2,410 (628)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (293)
Crook: 386 (32)
