Seconds on the Ave
Buy Now

Margo Harlow sorts through donations in the back room of Seconds on the Avenue back in 2016.

 News Record File Photo

Seconds On The Avenue is back in business after being closed for more than a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store announced on its Facebook page Sept. 17 it was closing and on Monday it re-opened.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.