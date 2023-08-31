ASSAULT
500 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 52-year-old man was ticketed for assaulting a 46-year-old man over a disagreement about hair clippers Wednesday afternoon. The victim called police, claiming the 52-year-old man had assaulted him when he tried to get his hair clippers back. The victim had injuries to his face and there was blood on his hands. He was checked out by EMS at the scene. Police spoke with the suspect, who said the 46-year-old approached him aggressively after asking the suspect to give him back his clippers. The suspect admitted to assaulting the 46-year-old, and to continuing to assault the man while on the ground because he was angry, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The 52-year-old was ticketed for assault and battery.
BAR FIGHT
FIRESIDE LOUNGE: No one was ticketed but a 40-year-old man was trespassed from the bar after a reported bar fight Wednesday night. A 29-year-old woman said she was with a friend, a 31-year-old woman, talking to the man outside the bar. The man jokingly challenged the 31-year-old to a fight. The 29-year-old grabbed the man’s arms to pull him away from her friend. The man then hugged and kissed the 29-year-old, who then went into the bar and told staff what happened, Wasson said. A 45-year-old bar employee confronted the man and asked him to leave. The man tried to assault the 45-year-old, and in defense, the 45-year-old pushed the 40-year-old, which caused him to trip over the curb and fall. There were no injuries or charges, but the 40-year-old was trespassed from Fireside.
CRASH
1800 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 59-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. He was driving a white Ford Ranger south on Highway 59 and he did not see a GMC that was stopped in traffic. He rear-ended the GMC, driven by a 45-year-old woman. A passenger in the GMC, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital by EMS after hitting her head on the dash. The man was ticketed for following too closely, Wasson said.
BATTERY
NEW LIFE CHURCH: A 15-year-old girl was ticketed for battery Wednesday evening. During a youth group event, the girl allegedly hit another 15-year-old girl in the face. The victim had minor scrapes to her face. The suspect said she felt disrespected by the other girl. There may have been other children involved in the incident, Wasson said, and the investigation continues.
THEFT
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 58-year-old woman reported her phone was stolen and money was taken out of her bank account while she was incarcerated at the jail. She believes a 35-year-old man used her tablet and transferred $450 from her account to a CashApp account, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. She said the man also took her phone, valued at $250. Deputies have been unable to contact or locate the suspect, and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
SIERRA CIRCLE: A 23-year-old woman who was moving into a home discovered a small bag containing a leafy substance. She reported it to the police Wednesday morning, and the substance, which weighed 1.5 grams, tested presumptive positive for THC. Officers took the drugs to be destroyed, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.