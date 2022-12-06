A FUEL holiday open house with treats and cheer is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Energy Capital Economic Development. Visitors can bring a new, unwrapped toy to vote for their favorite Christmas decorated door in the building.
Organizers will give the toys to the ABATE Toy Store. Votes on the most festive door must be submitted by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
