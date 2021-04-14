Three Minnesota men were arrested on felony drug charges after being pulled over Tuesday afternoon with large amounts of marijuana in their car.
The 25-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 25 and 22, were clocked speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone and stopped near Skyline Drive and Westover Road. A police dog indicated on their 2004 white Oldsmobile Alero where marijuana and different types of marijuana products were found, along with several pills, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
