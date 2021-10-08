Lakeway construction update
Carl Ross, of DRM, smoothes out the dirt alongside a newly completed section of sidewalk next to Lakeway Road Wednesday morning as the finishing touches are ironed out on the new section of roadway in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

The Lakeway Road project is making good progress and is on track to be complete by the end of October.

At a recent City Council workshop, Ry Muzzarelli, the city’s developmental services director, said the project should be done in a few weeks. 

