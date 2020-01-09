Inspired by the life of mountain man Jim Bridger and the works of William Shakespeare, the Rockpile Museum will present “Jim Bridger and the Bard: A Living History Experience” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kintz Room fireplace in the museum.
The presentation will weave tall tales of the American West and some of the most classic stories of all time for the museum’s “Black & Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin” series.
