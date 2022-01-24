Home fires

Firefighters respond to a home fire on Bertha Avenue, Saturday.

 Courtesy Photo/ Campbell County Fire Department Facebook page

The homes of two families went up in flames Saturday.

Early in the morning, two adults escaped their trailer home when it caught on fire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.