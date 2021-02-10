A 27-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night after a convoluted car theft led to a minor accident and drug charges.
The incident began Tuesday with a 29-year-old man lending his white 2003 Cadillac to a 55-year-old man. Then, the 27-year-old woman took the car keys from the 55-year-old and told him he would never see the car again, before driving off in the Cadillac, he told police.
