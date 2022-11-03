Kid Clinic (copy)
In 2021, Powder River Construction's project, the Kid Clinic, won the Northeast Wyoming Contractors Association Project of the Year awarded at the annual Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. This is one of the rooms at the Kid Clinic in 2021 that features black light art to encourage a calming sense of environment for young patients.

This year's award banquet will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

The annual awards banquet put on by the Chamber of Commerce will run from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.

A host of businesses and business leaders will be awarded during the event that Chamber members vote on earlier in the fall. The awards include:

