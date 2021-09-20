Ethan Gagliano, 7, leapt into the air with a miniature explosion of joy Saturday morning after landing his final soccer shot in the smallest goal on the field.
Ethan, surrounded by dozens of his peers, were tasked with doing everything in their power to score as many goals as possible within their allotted soccer ball limit the Gillette Elks Lodge Soccer Goal Shoot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.