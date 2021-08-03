The Campbell County School District Planetarium will host multiple programs on Saturday at 1000 Lakeway Road.
- 7 p.m. Natural Selection: People will take a trip back in time to Charles Darwin’s voyage to the Galapagos Islands on the HMS Beagle. It was here he was inspired to develop his theory of transmutation by natural selection.
- 8 p.m. Star Tour: A host will guide the audience on a tour of stars, constellations, deep sky objects and planets.
- 9 p.m. Laser Pink Floyd “The Wall”: People will be treated to a laser-light show while listening to the legendary classic rock album.
