Camren Bruns, 6, checks out his reflection in a mirror at Foothills Theatre in Gillette as father Ed buys tickets from Niccole Sasman for the family to watch “The Goonies” on the big screen as the theater reopened to the public Friday evening.
Kaydence Bruns, left, and Ed Bruns look at a movie poster for The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was originally slated to release May 8, but was delayed to Aug. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they wait for their movie to start at Foothills Theater last Friday.
People gathered at the Foothills Theatre in Gillette on Friday night, the first time in three months people could watch movies on a big screen with real movie-theater popcorn.
Family favorites like “The Breakfast Club” and “Goonies” made guests feel some sense of normalcy since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic even if the theater has public health precautions in place to ensure it was complying with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
