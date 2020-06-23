People gathered at the Foothills Theatre in Gillette on Friday night, the first time in three months people could watch movies on a big screen with real movie-theater popcorn.

Family favorites like “The Breakfast Club” and “Goonies” made guests feel some sense of normalcy since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic even if the theater has public health precautions in place to ensure it was complying with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

