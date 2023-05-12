Local Color Art Show 2023 preview
Buy Now

A painting of a flower featuring wood screws hangs during the Local Colors Spring Art Show in 2022. Hundreds of pieces of art, including pottery, metal sculptures, quilts and mosaics were on display.

 News Record File Photo

The 2023 Local Color Spring Art Show is back this weekend on Boxelder Road in the former Bank of the West building.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.