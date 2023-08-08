A City of Gillette employee was recently recognized for his work on the city’s podcast.
Jason Gray, the host of Let’s Talk Gillette, was given the Audio Programming Access Center Professional award from the Foundation of the Alliance for Community Media.
The Hometown Media Awards is the Foundation of the ACM’s yearly awards program. It was established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable programs that are distributed on public, educational and governmental access cable television channels.
Gray has worked at Gillette Public Access for the last six and a half years. Before coming to work for the city, he was previously at Basin Radio. He graduated from Central Wyoming Community College with a degree in radio broadcasting.
Gray said a podcast is a good way to connect with an audience for a number of reasons.
“It is fast, and it is cheap, because it doesn’t require anything except for microphones and a recorder,” Gray said in the latest episode of Let’s Talk Gillette. “It’s a good easy way to get information out there.”
And for residents, “it’s a good, passive way to learn about things,” Gray said, whether it’s telling people what projects the city has coming up, or what the city council will be voting on at an upcoming meeting.
“Those things are important, but I think maybe a lot of people don’t want to dedicate a ton of time to it,” he said.
CCH hires new psychiatrist
Campbell County Health recently hired Dr. William Egbert as a psychiatrist and adult medical director for Behavioral Health Services.
Egbert will work alongside adolescent medical director Dr. Gilbert Smith.
Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Dr. Egbert embarked on a unique journey before finding his way to Gillette.
He studied the Russian language before becoming an assistant coach and then a head coach for a Division 1 women’s volleyball at Austin Peay State University.
However, during this time, he would gravitate toward his true calling. Egbert had always been fascinated by medicine, and the interest stuck with him throughout his journey. Ultimately, he decided to return to school and complete the prerequisites for medical school.
Egbert obtained his MD at the Ross University School of Medicine in the Caribbean and finished his residency at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York.
“I fell in love with psychiatry; I found my calling,” Egbert said in a press release. “It’s complex, challenging, but it’s also gratifying when you can support those in need.”
Dr. Egbert’s quest for a smaller, tight-knit community led him and his wife to Gillette. They wanted a change from New York City, where he completed his residency, and they fell in love with Gillette.
Outside of work, Egbert has a passion for the outdoors and animals. He and his wife plan to start a little ranch where he can surround himself with nature and enjoy all that the outdoors has to offer in northeast Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.