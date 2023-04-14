Solar home

People involved in the design and construction of the UW Solar Decathlon Build Challenge house pose for a photo earlier in the construction process. From left are: front row, Cory Toye, Emmanuel Iddio, Dhawal Jain and Jon Gardzelewski; middle row, Alison Carlo, Erin Christiansen, Brenna Jones and Britt Bardman; back row, Samuel Spiker, Nick Kulow and Travis Wicks.

 Courtesy Photo/Tony Denzer

Brenna Jones, a Campbell County High School graduate, and her student team at the University of Wyoming is one of 11 finalists in an international competition. The team’s project, a zero-energy three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, has a public open house this weekend near Lander.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.