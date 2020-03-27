Someone from Gillette is putting positive thoughts into community messages.
“When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine,” one earlier this week.
Marianne Knutson said they made her day.
“Walking down Butler Spaeth from Red Lodge to the park entrance going north, we crossed at Pintail, where we found sweet messages on the sidewalk as we walked,” she wrote in an email. “They kept going on through the park sidewalk parallel to the houses. They have made me smile and feel happy all day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.