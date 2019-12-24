For more than 16 years, Marco Schlomer has 0and young at heart alike in Gillette with his gray hair, deep, rolling, belly laugh and Santa mystique.
Dressed in his red Santa suit with bells jangling and dangling from his boots, he is as old as each of his gray hairs, he says.
You can reach him on his cell at 1-800-North Pole.
His beard isn’t fake, nor is his heart.
But this is likely his last in Gillette as the Jolly Old Elf. His head elf, Bernard, will start grooming another Santa to serve the community.
With a global network to see to, Santa has some special cases to look after. That will become his new responsibility.
The move comes three years after Marco, pronounced San-ta, suffered a stroke. During rehab, his top goals were to walk and to become Santa once again.
Just like the wishes he makes come true for the kid in all of us, he exceeded that gift.
How it started
A year ago, Santa traveled more than 1,300 miles in his sleigh, and heard the desires of more than 900 children in northeast Wyoming and South Dakota.
Just like the lives he’s transformed along the way, he’s found his own life profoundly altered.
It all began in the third-grade classroom of Kathy Kintz in 2003.
Those 8- and 9-year-olds teeter on the edge of belief and non-belief. And Kintz was searching for “the real deal” to appear in her classroom and settle the question, is he real or is he not?
She and friend Ken Svalina of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Mid America each met Santa separately and then ran to each other in delight, saying “I found him!”
Their match — the teacher with a Coca-Cola themed classroom and the manager of the local Coke distributor — already was magical. But the project stepped it up more than a few notches.
Their Santa looked just like the one pictured throughout the “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” tribute book produced by Coca-Cola in 2001 featuring Haddon Sundblom’s illustrations.
And amazingly, students found as they looked at the book and the two large Santa cutouts Kintz had in her classroom, their live Santa looked just like him.
Case closed.
To add to the magical moment, Santa would autograph their Coke bottles after he heard their wish lists. And he’d know what they asked for a year ago and received, what they wanted this year (before they told him) and if anything remarkable happened in the year between, like the student who lost his football when he tossed it onto the roof at Sunflower.
“It just kept building and building. I think last year was the biggest year yet because of the number of stops. South Dakota, Wyoming and were we in Montana?” Santa asked Mrs. Claus, his itinerary keeper.
Tug at your heart
This year, Santa signed the cast on a little boy’s broken arm when he traveled to Stocktrail school (the only thing he’s signed in his career that wasn’t a Coke bottle). He told a young boy (one whose father said he wouldn’t get anything at Christmas because he was on the naughty list) that he wasn’t on that naughty list, after all. Chalk it up to a clerical mistake.
He granted the wish of a little girl who had six or seven sisters and said there wasn’t enough pairs of socks for all of them. She wished for a pair of her own socks.
“The things that we have seen. There’s so many of those stories that he turned from negative to positive,” Svalina said. That magic is why many of those signed Coke bottles are still prized today.
“It carried even to this age (his own 23-year-old daughter). That’s what’s cool,” he added.
His daughter tells the tale of how she found one of Santa’s bells that fell off his boot when her father gave him a ride in his truck. She still has that jingling keepsake to this day.
Even the waitress at Perkins, where Santa stopped in for lunch to the delight of young and old, remembered the magic her son came home with after talking to Santa in his third-grade classroom at Sunflower.
It’s a remarkable journey and one Santa isn’t so sure he won’t miss.
Neither are his elves.
“The lives that have been changed, I mean, from that little boy who said he hadn’t been good. It changes their lives forever,” Svalina marveled.
“I think people forget the power of Christmas spirit,” Kintz said. “I think it reminds us of how we used to be.”
“I can’t tell you I won’t miss it,” Santa mused. “It’s hard work on my wife.”
Santa wonders how many of those old bottles of autographed Coke bottles still remain chilling in refrigerators years later.
“That’s because you gave them the hope,” Kintz said. “You gave them that excitement, that expectation We needed some magic that year.”
“There was a lot of those unbelievers that we switched,” Santa added.
What a journey
Leaving that behind isn’t an easy adjustment, Santa said.
“It’s almost, what word would I use, surreal? It just don’t seem possible,” he explained. “I know it’s made Christmas more special for kids.”
And that’s made his experiences special to him and the elves around him.
DaLyn Hugo of Gillette recently wrote about her meeting with Santa at Stocktrail.
“He spoke about the years of Santa service, how many miles he has gone, how he held a baby just a few weeks old, and another one just a few days old. He talked about a recent stroke paralyzing one side of his body and his miraculous recovery, and how this might be his last year.
“He truly has a giving spirit and wonderful heart,” she said.
And that helps bring Christmas back to the heart.
“It was a good run, a long run and a lasting run,” Santa concluded. “It gave them hope.”
That is the final payoff. Christmas magic restored for all “on-the-fence” believers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.