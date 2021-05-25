About a week after ending its nearly monthlong clampdown on in-person visitation and group activities, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center is entering outbreak protocol again after a positive COVID-19 case was detected in association with the facility Monday.
Campbell County Health would not identify whether it was an employee or resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
The outbreak protocol is handled the same whether it's an employee or resident who tests positive, said Dane Joslyn, CCH spokesperson.
While in outbreak protocol, in-person visitation, group activities and communal dining are all restricted.
The facility must undergo weekly testing without identifying any more positive cases associated with facility residents or employees for two consecutive weeks for the restrictions to be lifted.
The soonest the facility could return to in-person visits is June 8, Joslyn said.
