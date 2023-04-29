A man accused of shooting another man in a Gillette hotel room during a robbery, then later suspected of witness tampering, faces up to 25 years in prison. The man whose witnesses were allegedly tampered with now faces up to 15 years.
Elijah A. Anderson, 27, pleaded guilty April 13 to aggravated robbery. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend an imposed 13- to 25-year prison sentence and that Anderson not be required to testify against his co-defendant, according to court documents. He also agrees to pay restitution to the victim.
Per plea negotiations, District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed the remaining seven felony counts Anderson faced. Anderson had been charged with aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent for a November motel shooting in Gillette.
He was later charged with influencing, intimidating or impeding a witness, conspiracy to commit interference, intimidating or impeding a witness, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact.
Those charges were dismissed too.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 22.
The man Anderson was accused of tampering with witnesses to help, Landon Hayes, 38, aka Jonathan C. Anderson, is suspected of threatening a man and woman with a handgun.
Anderson and Raquel Castillo King were accused of helping Hayes influence the man and woman Hayes was charged with threatening recant their testimony against him. The alleged witness tampering happened about two weeks before the hotel shooting.
King pleaded not guilty in March and her case remains in the courts.
Hayes pleaded guilty April 12 to aggravated assault and battery with a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement.
The original enhancement carried a maximum sentence of life in prison, but was amended down to a lesser enhancement — with a 50-year maximum — in a plea deal with prosecutors. That deal recommends Hayes receive a 10- to 15-year sentence for the aggravated assault conviction, according to court documents.
Hayes also agreed to admit to probation violations that prosecutors recommend an imposed seven- to 15-year sentence for, to run concurrent to the aggravated assault sentence. The firearm possession charge was dismissed, per plea negotiations.
His sentencing before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey is July 5.
Anderson was arrested after Gillette police responded to the Howard Johnson hotel at about 5 a.m. Nov. 14 after employees reported a man who walked into their lobby covered in blood and claiming he was shot. The man had been shot in his stomach and was taken to the emergency room where he underwent surgery and survived, according to court documents. The bullet traveled through his colon and appendix before lodging in his spine.
He spoke to police before and after surgery. The man was drinking at the Otherside Bar and Grill in Gillette with a friend, who was arrested that night. He then met a man named “Spider” or “Sniper” who he described as a white man with tattoos covering his head and his eyebrows, as well as a “12” tattoo on his forearm. The 12 can signify “AB,” or Aryan Brotherhood, a neo-Nazi prison gang, according to court documents.
From there, they left and continued drinking at Fireside Bar and Lounge. “Spider” drove the man back to his hotel room and entered with a woman, later identified as Shania Marynik, who was with them throughout the night.
The man claimed to be very drunk at this point and said that “Spider” and the woman left saying they would “hit him back later.”
He woke up to a knock at the door at about 3:40 a.m. The woman returned with an unknown man with dark hair and complexion, later identified as Anderson, who asked him if he wanted to buy dope. The man didn’t remember how they got in the room and refused the offer to buy drugs, according to court documents.
It’s unclear how long they were in the man’s room and at one point, he claimed Anderson had asked him for money while holding what looked like a pillow case over the end of a short assault-style rifle. When he asked the man if it was a gun, he said Anderson replied that it was a toy. The man said he saw the suspect smile widely and pull the pillow back and heard a “pop.”
Marynik started yelling that Anderson had shot the man at which point he looked down and realized he had been shot in the stomach, and eventually left to call 911 in the lobby. When officers arrived, another man was asleep in the hotel room and also very drunk. That man, the victim’s roommate, was interviewed and re-interviewed sober.
He told police that he answered the knock at the door and saw Marynik with a man who identified himself as “Lonebear” and who he drank a Vodka shot with and talked about both being from the Wind River Reservation. The roommate then fell asleep until he heard the gunshot and saw Marynik and Anderson by the door, but then went back to sleep.
A search of the hotel room found a spent .22 shell casing on the floor and under a desk, directly to the front right of the door, a bloody rag, blood on the bed, door frame and concrete outside the room, a jeweler’s bag of meth and a paper bindle of blue powder suspected as fentanyl. The victim’s phone was not there and his wallet was missing $70-100.
While at the scene, officers found Dillon Goodman, who matched the description of “Spider,” and arrested him on an unrelated warrant. Goodman claimed to know of the shooting and said “that white guy got shot … from the bar,” according to court documents.
Video from Fireside showed that Goodman and the victim were at the bar from about 9:15-11 p.m. with another woman. They returned to Fireside at about 1 a.m. with Marynik before leaving at about 2 a.m.
Video from the north Shell Food Mart next to Fireside showed Goodman’s gray Chevy Trailblazer leaving the bar at 2 a.m.
The victim identified Marynik and Anderson, whose name was found in police records by searching “Lonebear,” as the ones who were in his hotel room when he was shot, according to court documents.
Marynik’s mother said that her daughter and Anderson showed up at her house about 5 a.m. that morning and tried taking her vehicle. They appeared under the influence of drugs and she said that Anderson was feverishly washing his hands in the bathroom, claiming he had just been in a fight. The mother agreed to drive them to South Fork apartments but would not let them use her car.
Police learned that Anderson had tried selling guns to a woman a few days prior to the shooting and that he had a handgun on him that day, possibly a 9mm pistol. He had written down a list of guns for sale that included:
- 9mm Beretta ($475)
- 9mm Glock ($800)
- .22 Smith and Wesson assault rifle ($1,200 with attachment, $700 without attachments)
The .22 assault rifle matched the description from the victim and the rimfire shell casing found in the hotel room.
A woman in the South Fork apartments known to associate with Marynik said that Marynik texted her saying “you with Elijah? Got an opportunity. Need assistance. Good pay,” according to court documents.
- The woman did not know where Anderson was but said that he still had her gold GMC Yukon Denali he had borrowed earlier. Marynik showed up at the South Fork apartment “trippin’ the fout” and said they left the Yukon Denali at a trailer park near Cam-plex because they felt unsafe driving it.
Police found Anderson at a different South Fork apartment and was brought into the police department for an interview. He was uncooperative. Marynik was interviewed and said she was at Fireside that night. Her Snapchat story asked for a ride there so she could “make some money” and Goodman gave her the ride, according to court documents.
Marynik said they went to the hotel room to sell the victim a gun when the rifle accidentally “went off.” She later admitted that they went there to rob the man, who they knew had money and was from out of town, according to court documents.
Apparently Goodman had told Marynik that the victim had $700 in cash on him. She joked that they should rob him, then they started making actual plans to rob him. She brought in Anderson and the three met outside of his hotel room but Goodman left to meet someone else before the others went inside with the gun covered in a blanket or towel, according to court documents.
Anderson is a disqualified felon on probation for a previous conviction of possession of a gun with unlawful intent, according to court documents.
The witness tampering accusations against Anderson, which were dismissed, allegedly stemmed from a number of conversations between Hayes and King, his girlfriend, from Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, in which they talked about contacting the victims of Hayes’ aggravated assault charge and getting them to change their statements.
“You guys should all go over there and tell her … tell them to stop lying,” Hayes told King on a Oct. 28 jail call, according to court documents.
Anderson and King had a video call with Hayes on Nov. 2, while Hayes was in jail, where they said they were at the trailer court. Hayes told them to “make sure everything gets done in writing,” according to court documents. Hayes then instructs King to take a video recording of the woman writing the statement and to get her to say it was of her own will.
The aggravated assault charge Hayes was convicted on stems from an incident the morning of Oct. 28, when police responded to a report that Hayes had shown up to a trailer carrying a handgun and threatened the two people inside, saying “me and my home girl going to come back and finish this,” according to court documents.
Officers learned that a woman who was allegedly threatened had sent a text to Hayes wanting her $20 back in reference to a bag of “dope.” She said Hayes arrived with the gun in hand and pointed the gun at them. He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground at one point. A neighbor saw the end of the confrontation and said he did not see the man point the gun at anyone, but that he did see the man holding the gun, push the woman to the ground and leave in a GMC Yukon.
The Yukon was seen parked at the National 9 Inn and staff informed officers what room Hayes was staying in. Cleaning staff had allegedly seen an AR-15-style rifle in his room the day before.
Hayes is disallowed from having guns because of a prior armed robbery conviction, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.